Local lawmakers, community members discuss congressional reform following death of George Floyd

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - To honor George Floyd, members of Congress are standing in solidarity with organizations dedicated to civil rights and pushing forward social change.

On Thursday, the first memorial service for the 46-year-old will be held in Minneapolis, but local lawmakers and leaders met at Sweet Home Missionary Baptist Church in Southwest Miami-Dade to discuss congressional reform.

The goal of the event was to talk about possible changes to police practices and accountability, honor the memory of Floyd and hear from community members.

Several organizations were present for the event including the Miami Dade Branch of the NAACP and Mothers Fighting for Change.

Speakers at the event said we are currently in a tipping point for American history and that it will require a lot of work to continue to see change.

“I have joined my colleague and good friend, representative Hakeem Jeffries, on legislation that will outlaw at the federal level any form of chokehold by law enforcement,” said (D) Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell.

“I believe that love should be the highest goal,” said Sweet Home Missionary Baptist Church Pastor Theo Johnson, “and so I thank you all for coming today, I thank you all for what you’re doing and I’ll just continue to ask that you keep our community in prayer as we stand along each other. At the end of the day, love will conquer all.”

There were also discussions at the event of a bipartisan committee that is currently studying how black men and boys are treated in the United States.

