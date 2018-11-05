Local law enforcement agencies collect supplies for hurricane Michael victims

SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - Relief efforts continue nearly a month after hurricane Michael hit the Florida Panhandle.

Florida Highway Patrol and other law enforcement agencies partnered up with several media groups at the Dolphin Mall Sunday, to gather donations for the victims of hurricane Michael.

The event will be going on through November 6. The public can help by donating much needed supplies like plywood, new generators, gas cans, diapers, building tools and more.

“This is extremely important for our neighbors to the north,” said Sweetwater Spokesperson Jonathan Archerg. “I’m sure that they would have done the same thing for us. I mean it’s devastation that was caused up there, you know. I’t’ something that we should be doing as a community – coming together and sending whatever we can to our neighbors to the north. A great job is being done by our first responders up there as well.”

The first set of trucks will travel to the Panhandle early Wednesday, with stops in Mexico Beach and Panama City.

