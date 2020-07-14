Local healthcare officials concerned about ICU capacity amid rise in COVID-19 patients

Many South Florida hospitals are struggling under the weight of new COVID-19 cases, with a spike in hospitalizations over the past two days adding to healthcare officials’ concerns.

“We have a lot of patients in the hospital right now, and I think the public should take it very seriously,” said Dr. Stanley Marks, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer at Memorial Healthcare System.

“With a lot of stress and a lot of hard work, we can manage these beds and COVID patents, but we can’t do this forever,” said Jackson Health System President and CEO Carlos Migoya.

MIami-Dade and Broward counties have seen a sudden spike in hospitalizations over the past 48 hours.

In Miami Dade, 1,838 COVID-19 patients were reported Tuesday compared to 1,675 on Sunday.

In Broward, there are 1,236 patients compared to 623 on Sunday.

“Our people, our healthcare workers have been at this now, we’re on their fifth month, and they’re tired, they’re stressed,” said Migoya.

Regarding intensive care beds at Broward hospitals, Florida Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale and University Hospital in Tamarac are reporting zero capacity on Tuesday.

By contrast, the hospitals with the most space are Memorial Regional in Hollywood with just 15.49% available and

Memorial Pembroke with 31.58%.

Several Miami Dade hospitals are currently at zero capacity. They are:

North Shore Medical Center

Larkin Community Hospital

Hialeah Hospital

Homestead Hospital

Westchester General Hospital

Coral Gables Hospital

Kendall Regional Medical Center

West Kendall Baptist Hospital

As of Tuesday, Palmetto General had the most availability at 40%.

“It’s more full, sicker patients, and we are just trying to hold our heads above water,” said Dr. Mark Supino at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

One thing hospitals need, officials said, is donated plasma from those who have survived COVID-19. Doctors said convalescent plasma seems to be helping those still fighting the virus.

“It all seems to be very promising in terms of getting these patients off ventilators, getting them well and then getting them back home,” said Marks.

“Every healthcare worker, none of them want to lose one patient,” said Migoya.

Health officials said 132 people have died from COVID-19 in Florida in the last 24 hours, a one-day record in the state.

Tuesday afternoon, Jackson Memorial Hospital officials reported 200 of their employees have tested positive for the virus.

Healthcare officials said those who have recovered from COVID-19 and are testing negative can donate plasma. For more information, go to OneBlood.org.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.