Local government, religious leaders join together for prayer rally following days of protests

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Government officials from across South Florida joined local religious leaders for a prayer rally in Southwest Miami-Dade following several days of demonstrations following the death of George Floyd.

The event emphasized unity and was held at Miami Baptist Association, located at 7855 S.W. 104 St., at 10 a.m., Friday.

The religious leaders who organized the event said they hoped it served as an example to the community that despite their varying faiths, they could join together.

Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle and Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez were in attendance for the prayer rally.

“This will also, I believe, have an impact on all of us in the criminal justice system. Whether it’s a judge, or a juror, or defense attorney, or a witness, or a prosecutor, all of us together can really make it more far-reaching than it is felt to be now,” said Fernandez Rundle.

“If you want to go out and demonstrate with your friends and express your opinion, by all means, do so, but do so in a legal way that will not distract really from the message that we all agree with — that we need justice for all of the United States,” said Gimenez.

Pastors at the event spoke about how they hoped they could show the community the importance of working together to bring about change.

“What is the significance of getting together as brothers and sisters in Christ, across racial and ethnic lines [is] to stand and let people know that we’re standing against injustice, insensitivity, hate and discrimination,” said President of Florida Baptist Convention Pastor Erik Cummings.

The Muslim Community Association will also be holding a media conference later on Friday to spread a message of standing for justice.

