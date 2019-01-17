Local gas station temporarily gifts federal employees free gas during government shutdown

MIAMI (WSVN) - A local gas station temporarily gave out free gas to furloughed federal workers.

TSA, customs, border patrol and coast guard personnel were able to fill ten gallons of gas at several Mendez Fuel gas station in South Florida. All they had to do was show their government-issued ID.

“I’ve been watching the news and seeing how all the federal employees are struggling just to make ends meet but still having to report to work,” said Michael Mendez of Mendez Fuel. “Obviously, I see that as being a little unfair, so I wanted to help out a little bit and put some gas in their tank.”

Mendez went on to say that he believes it is extremely important to show appreciation for government workers. “You know, every day they’re doing thankless jobs for the most part, and we take it for granted.”

The deal was only available Wednesday.

