Local frontline workers begin receiving 2nd COVID-19 vaccine dose as Florida cases soar

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Frontline workers at a South Florida hospital have begun receiving their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, as health officials report more than 30,700 new cases of the virus in the state over the past two days.

Cameras captured healthcare employees at Memorial Regional Hospital receiving their shot of the Pfizer vaccine, Saturday.

Among them was Dr. Kiesha Raphael.

“It’s time to put and end to this pandemic,” she said. “I got this shot today to honor all the people who lost their lives.”

The second wave of vaccinations represent a new phase in the fight against the coronavirus.

“This is a light for us at the end of the tunnel to be able to get back to a new normal,” said Raphael.

The vaccinations take place one day after Fort Lauderdale officials announced they are preparing to transition one of their testing locations, at Holiday Park, into a vaccination site for people 65 and older.

said Fort Lauderdale City Manager Chris Lagerbloom.

Officials hope to make the necessary changes by Tuesday.

“They’ll start with about 500 a day, and that’s intended so that in three weeks, those 500 can come back and get a second dose,” said Lagerbloom. “Eventually, we’ll work our way to 1,000 a day.”

The move comes not a moment too soon, as a new variant of COVID-19 known as B117, has now spread to Florida.

Officials on Thursday identified one case in Martin County.

Research shows the variant is anywhere from 10% to 70% more contagious, but experts say there is no need to panic.

“Happily, this virus does not cause more serious disease,” said Dr. Michael Farzan with Scripps Research Institute.

Experts currently believe the vaccine is still effective against the B117 variant.

Meanwhile, visitors continue to travel to South Florida to celebrate the start of 2021.

“We came to celebrate the new year, ring in the new year in Miami,” said one visitor.

Over the two-day New Year’s holiday, the Florida Department of Health reported 30,767 new COVID-19 cases and 217 deaths.

As the holidays wrap up, there are growing concerns that the state could soon see another spike.

7News cameras captured long lines at local testing sites, as people sat inside their vehicles waiting to get tested.

Health officials like Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, are asking people not to let their guards down, as they work to make the vaccine more widely available.​

We hope, as we get into January, February, March and into April, we’ll finally be there, so that the spring and the summer, we can really do a very good job of getting as many people as possible vaccinated,” said Fauci.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

