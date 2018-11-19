Local food bank asks for turkey donations to give to families in need

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami Food Bank is looking for donations of frozen turkeys so they can provide some holiday help to those in need.

Curley’s House of Style in Miami is looking to receive the turkey donations so they can pass those donations along to families in need before Thanksgiving.

So far, the food bank has 200 turkeys on hand. However, at least 500 more are needed for the holidays.

Every month, Curley’s House distributes food to over 5,000 needy families in the area. However, during the holidays, the number can climb higher.

“That’s 5,000 people that are hungry, that really need food, that are going without food, and it’s the holiday season, and we would hate to see anybody go without food to feed their families for the holidays,” said a worker.

If you would like to donate to Curley’s House, you can make a donation in person at their Miami location:

6025 NW 6th Ct.

Miami, Florida

