PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida firefighters showed their support for the victims of the Stoneman Douglas massacre, Saturday.

The Professional Firefighters Association hosted a silent march to remember those who died in the Feb. 14 shooting.

“We want to show the people in this community that we’re here for them, and we’re in support of all heal processes that they have going on,” said firefighter Jevon Stephens. “We want to keep the name and the memory of those innocent children that died. We want to continue to keep that alive.”

Participants carried U.S. flags and posters as they made their way from North Community Park in Coral Springs to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

