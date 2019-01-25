Local federal workers express anxiety as government shutdown ends, for now

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Federal workers will return to work and finally get paid for it after the longest government shutdown in U.S. history comes to a temporary end.

For weeks, federal workers were strapped for cash since the shutdown went into effect in late December 2018.

“It’s past time, absolutely,” U.S. Coast Guard’s William Porter said.

President Donald Trump announced Friday afternoon a short-term spending plan that would re-open the government for three weeks and hopes Congress can find common ground on an immigration bill.

However, federal employees are looking for things to return to normal.

“Just a lot of confusion. Just trying to figure out when we’re gonna get paid. Just want the government to open up,” U.S. Customs and Border Patrol Agent Sandra Francois said.

Over the past month, federal workers in South Florida have been receiving help from the community.

Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver G. Gilbert III said, “If they weren’t doing their jobs right now, it would severely hamper our lives.”

The City of Miami Gardens tried to offer an escape to federal workers at Miami International Airport, Friday. Gilbert handed out 5,000 tickets to the city’s “Jazz in the Gardens” festival to the furloughed workers.

“Now I can still enjoy some entertainment during the furlough,” Francois said. “This means a lot, and I’m grateful that they are able to do this for us.”

Feeding South Florida also helped provide groceries to the furloughed workers and their families in Dania Beach on Friday.

“It definitely helps a lot being that we haven’t seen a paycheck in over a month,” TSA Agent Javed Bell said.

Curly’s House in Miami has been collecting donations and are still asking for them to help these families have meals to eat while they wait to get paid.

“They are the ones helping us,” Fiorella Reyna said, “but since that’s happening, we’re trying to open our arms as much as we can.”

Now, these federal workers will be saving up as much as they can, bracing for another possible shutdown in just a few weeks.

“Don’t punish the federal employees without pay,” TSA Agent Katie said. “You want to make your deal. Congress is still getting paid, so I don’t think it’s fair.”

