(WSVN) - The 20th anniversary of 9/11 is on Saturday and several events are being held across South Florida to honor the victims and remember the heroes of the tragic event.

Miami-Dade County:

Coral Gables: On Saturday, Sept. 11, at 8:00 AM, the Coral Gables Fire and Police Department Honor Guard will present the colors, conduct a bell toll and perform taps to honor those who were impacted by the events that took place 20 years ago. The event will be held at Fire Station 1, located at 2151 Salzedo St.

North Miami: The city will hold a memorial ceremony to remember the heroes of 9/11 on the 20th anniversary. The event will start at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11, at Griffing Park located at Northeast 123rd Street and West Dixie Highway.

Hialeah: The Hialeah Fire Department is holding a 20 year remembrance ceremony for our fallen brothers and sisters who made the ultimate sacrifice on Sept. 11, 2001. The event will be held on Saturday, Sept. 11, at 10 a.m. at Hialeah Station 1, 93 East 5 St.

Hialeah: On Friday, the Immaculate Conception School, located at 125 West 45th St., will hold an outdoor prayer service. To honor their service, parents who are first responders are invited to attend.

Broward County:

Tamarac: The city will host a “Honk for a Hero” drive-thru tribute at City Hall, 7525 NW 88th Avenue, on Saturday, Sept. 11, at 10:30 a.m. The entire community is invited to this free drive-thru event to honk their vehicle horns in gratitude for the first responders who serve Tamarac. Fire engines and police service vehicles will be showcased for the whole family to enjoy from the safety of their cars.

