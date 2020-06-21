Local dads welcome newborns on Father’s Day weekend amid pandemic

MIAMI (WSVN) - Several South Florida fathers received the greatest gift on this Father’s Day weekend, as they welcomed newborns into the world.

It was a very special Sunday for Ali Khoshnevis and other local dads.

“I’m the happiest man alive right now. That’s what I’d say,” said Khoshnevis.

Khoshnevis and his wife welcomed his first born child at North Shore Medical Center, Friday.

“I came in this, and whatever it is, boy or girl, it doesn’t really matter,” he said, “but it’s a beautiful thing having a boy. I feel very blessed.”

The new parents shared a picture showing them holding baby Perseo for the first time.

“Just seeing what she went through, from getting the contractions, having the pain and all that suffering that one goes through, and then seeing her hold the baby for the first time, it was like the pain didn’t even matter,” said Khoshnevis.

The new father admitted he never really understood when people said your life changes when you become a father, at least not until his son was born.

“It was spectacular. I called my father today, I said, ‘I know exactly how much you love me, and I can feel that looking at my own son,'” he said.

Khoshnevis was far from alone this weekend. Biny Simon and his wife celebrated the birth of their daughter at Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale.

Lyra was born at 7:40 a.m. on Sunday and weighed in at 9 pounds.

Preparing for a newborn can be scary and sometimes chaotic. These families also had to deal with COVID-19.

“It’s a completely different experience, I would think, because you don’t have your family there supporting you, but you have this wonderful, incredible staff here at this hospital,” said Khoshnevis. “I can’t even tell you how big that was. Everyone here was like an additional family member for us.”

Khoshnevis said his wife and son are healthy and happy.

“I’m just looking for him to come home and grow up and see him live his life,” he said.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.