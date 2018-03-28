Local college student goes viral after teacher makes him dance for being late to class

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s a unique policy in place at a Keiser University classroom in Pembroke Pines: any student who is late has to do a dance for the class.

Student Brandon Goderich was clearly prepared to be tardy. The Pines resident even brought a bluetooth speaker for his performance, making the class (and professor) crack up as he busted a move.

Another student tweeted video of Goderich’s fancy footwork with the caption, “My professor makes you dance when you’re late to his class. This is college.”

The video quickly went viral, garnering over 9 million views in less than two days.

‘My mans had that tongue out the side of his mouth, he just KNEW he was killin it,’ one person tweeted.

“I think this guy went late on purpose haahahaha,” another replied.

Goderich said he decided to bring a bluetooth speaker to class after finding an old iPod “full of high school jams,” noting that this was actually the second time he showed up late and had to dance for his fellow students.

“Soooo the video that got viral was my second time getting to my American LITerature class, this was the first one about a week agoooooo,” Goderich tweeted, showing video of his first performance.

