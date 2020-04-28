Local charities continue to feed South Floridians in need in Miami-Dade, Broward

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Local charities held multiple food distribution sites across Miami-Dade and Broward counties, as the need for a meal for some South Floridians continues due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Feeding South Florida held a drive-thru food distribution Tuesday morning at Sherbondy Park in Opa-Locka.

“Many of our residents are suffering from job loss, so we just want to be here in this time of need and assist in any way that we can,” Opa-Locka Vice Mayor Chris Davis said.

Some recipients who were looking food were in line at dawn to receive the much needed help. 7News cameras captured a long fleet of cars filled with families in need.

“I’ve been in line since like 5:40, 5:30, 5:30 in the morning, yeah, but it’s a big help, though, because it’s a good help for the community,” one recipient said.

7 Skyforce hovered over the line at another Feeding South Florida food distribution site at the Tri-Rail station in Hollywood along Sheridan Street. The line of cars at that site stretched to as far back as State Road 441 early Tuesday morning.

Hollywood Mayor Josh Levy helped distribute food to those seeking a little bit of help.

“The need is real,” Levy said. “People are out of money, and they need help with food, and this is the way that is the most efficient and the most dignified manner to help them. They just open their trunk.”

For the lucky recipients, they cannot wait for the coronavirus pandemic to disappear.

“I’m just praying every day, thanking God that this thing will go away, this deadly disease, and that we will get back to our normal life,” another recipient said.

It was a similar scene at Coral Square Mall in Coral Springs, as waves of cars with trunks popped hoped to get groceries.

With the food distribution sites being the only option to get food for some South Floridians, local leaders are doing all they can to help out.

“We’re feeding up to 900 families every Tuesday morning,” Coral Springs Mayor Scott Brooks said.

Farm Share also helped prevent South Floridians from going hungry.

The organization set up a pop-up food distribution site at Medley Town Hall on Tuesday in collaboration with Miami-Dade County Commissioner Jose “Pepe” Diaz.

7News has compiled a list of restaurants and organizations that are distributing food. Click here to get redirected.

