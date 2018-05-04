Local business owner says man used his FedEx account to order packages

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Northeast Miami-Dade business owner is speaking out after, he said, a man used his FedEx account information several times to have packages delivered.

Yitzak Spalter, the owner of a kosher supermarket in North Miami Beach, showed 7News surveillance footage of the man who, he said, stole his identity, all to order packages through FedEx.

“He pulls up to my driveway, gets out of his car, he walks up to my front door,” said Spalter as he described security footage recorded on Tuesday. “He sees the FedEx sticker right over here, takes it off, and he goes back to his car and he drives off.”

Spalter said the thief then placed orders using his account. “From what I was made aware, he went to FedEx to pick up the package that he had ordered in my name,” he said.

Police are attempting to determine who the perpetrator is.

“He’s living now as me,” said Spalter.

Surveillance footage from Tuesday morning shows a FedEx truck pulling up outside Spalter’s home. The driver is then seen approaching the home. Spalter wasn’t home, so the driver left the slip behind notifying him to pick up a package.

Shortly after, the subject is seen picking up the slip and taking off.

“He’s shows that he’s gone to pick up packages. He’s opening accounts as Yitzak Spalter,” said Spalter, “and nobody knows who I am, so he has a picture ID with a social security number on my name.”

The business owner said the same thing happened Wednesday morning.

“I see his car in the video behind the FedEx truck, waiting for FedEx to leave,” said Spalter.

The FedEx driver is seen pulling up just before 9 a.m., leaves a note, and the thief is once again seen taking off with the slip.

“He follows the FedEx driver, and he stops him at the corner to ask him to please give him his package, that he just missed him at the door,” said Spalter. “The FedEx driver says to him, ‘I’ll give you the package, but I need to see ID.’ When he pulls out the ID, he notices that it’s not the one that he’s showing the [matching] ID. The ID is my ID, but with that guy’s picture on it.”

Spalter found out about the identity theft on Wednesday when the FedEx driver notified him that somebody was going around posing as him.

“When he saw that the FedEx driver wasn’t giving him the package, then he came back to my house to pick up the label to go pick it us at the FedEx office again, as he did the day before,” said Spalter. “He’s very brazen. He comes to my property, he’s dropping packages at my property, he’s come to pick it up at my property. First, he has no permission to be on my property. That in itself is trespassing.”

The packages are big-ticketed items like cellphones.

Spalter is pleasing with the public to come forward with information that could help detectives find out who this man is.

“If you know who he is, please call the cops,” said Spalter. “Please give him up, because if he’s doing it to me, there’s no question in my mind that he’s doing it to many other people as well.”

If you have any information on this thief or his current whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.