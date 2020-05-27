Local business owner gives away 50 tons of sand as South Florida continues to flood

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One Northwest Miami-Dade business owner is donating 100,000 pounds of sand to whoever needs it as the streets and homes across South Florida continue to flood.

Owner Rudy Delamora of Rudy’s Ready Mix, located at 7301 NW 47th St., will be giving away sandbags starting at 11 a.m., Wednesday.

The sandbags will be available for free until supplies last.

Delamora said 1,000 bags will be filled with sand.

“Dade, Broward — they can come around and get their sand,” he said. “We’re giving out 1,000 free sandbags plus we got 100,000 pounds of sand to give out the whole day.”

Each vehicle that arrives at the distribution will be able to take home 10 sandbags.

