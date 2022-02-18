LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Water woes flooded the Lauderdale Lakes condo of an 80-year-old woman. She was left with a huge mess but she didn’t have to deal with it on her own.

Several volunteers are currently help Hypha Brown after her home was flooded.

“These are all my sheets,” she said. “Some are wet.”

Her flooring, carpet, clothes and other other items were destroyed, leaving Brown heartbroken.

“I’ve lost so many things,” she said. “I don’t know what to do. I just leaned up there and started to cry.”

Brown said she noticed the water around 5 a.m. Friday.

She even slipped twice as she was trying to figure out what was going on.

“I thought it was raining, and when I stepped to come and see the rain, water was almost past my ankle,” she said as she fought tears.

A supply line leak from the condo upstairs caused the flooding. The entire unit had water coming in from every angle.

Broward Fire Rescue rushed over to help clean things up.

“The firemen, they were fantastic, you know,” Brown said. “They came with everything and then they were really trying to help.”

Now, another helping hand has Brown even more grateful.

“I’ll replace it for you, don’t worry,” said Juan Matos.

Matos, president of Disaster Services Property Restoration, said Brown doesn’t have insurance, so he’s fixing the place for free.

“I lost my grandma a few years ago and I’d definitely want someone to help her in that situation,” he said. “It’s not always business, sometimes you have to give back.”

Brown said she is forever thankful for people like him.

“It was very frightening, you know, especially when you’re alone,” she said. “You don’t know where to go, who to call, what to do. You still have to give God thanks, you know.”

Matos said he sets aside some of the profits from his business to do things like this.

For those who wish to contribute to Matos and his efforts, a GoFundMe has been set up.

