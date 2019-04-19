Local barbers give Miami Rescue Mission members free haircuts for holiday weekend

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Rescue Mission members were given free haircuts by local barbers for the holiday weekend.

Ten barbers gave the rescue mission members a clean up before their annual Thanksgiving on Good Friday block party.

“Everybody knows when you visit a salon, when you visit a barber shop, it’s a feel good feeling afterwards,” said Hugo “Juice” Tandron. “That’s all we’re trying to do here, man, just make them feel good about themselves, get them cleaned up and get them looking right.”

Tandron is the official barber of the Miami Marlins.

The Thanksgiving on Good Friday block party will feed over a thousand homeless members of the South Florida community.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.