SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - They gave it their all, but those who came to Sunny Isles Beach to set an angelic world record fell short of their goal, even as their efforts also helped raise money for a worthy cause.

The City of Sunny Isles Beach made a special request of its residents and visitors Saturday: come out to the beach and make sand angels.

Their goal was to break the Guinness world record for largest number of simultaneous sand angels, currently held by a group near Grand Rapids, Michigan with nearly 700 of the angelic sand shapes.

“Everyone can come out to register. We’re asking for a $5 donation. This is an official Guinness attempt,” said Sunny Isles Beach spokesperson Kathy Fernandez.

The record attempt was fun for the entire family — and all for charity. One-hundred percent of donations will be going to the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Victims’ Fund.

Participants said the charity drive made the event that much more important.

“I thought it was a good cause, ’cause all the donation are going to Marjory Stoneman Douglas, said Makenna, “so I thought it would be something I’d enjoy to do.”

“It’s a good cause, and it’s people our age, around our age that died, that are injured,” said Arly, a student. “It’s good to, like, represent in a way.”

But despite city officials’ officials record to bring the record to the Sunshine State, the end result were not what they were hoping for.

“So the good news is we raised a lot of money for Marjory Stoneman Douglas,: said an organizer. “The bad news is we didn’t break the record, but we had a great time doing it.”

There is no word as to whether the city will make another attempt.

