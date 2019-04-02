Local actor victim of hit-and-run, assault in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A local actor suffered damage to his eardrum and fractured a finger after another man punched him in the back of the head in Miami Beach.

Nick Richberg, an actor in the theater production of “Confessions of a Cocaine Cowboy,” said he was heading home from a show at the Miami Beach Colony Theater before the incident, around 9:35 p.m., Sunday.

Richberg and his wife were traveling westbound on the MacArthur Causeway in separate cars when he heard a white Range Rover screeching behind him.

The actor said the car was speeding behind him and struck a BMW, which then collided with his wife’s SUV.

Richberg said other cars were also struck, and when he exited his own vehicle, he saw his wife and other victims were fortunately not injured.

The driver of the white Range Rover then struck Richberg’s vehicle after quickly reversing into his car.

“He looked at me with these wild eyes, puts his car in reverse and backs up into my car,” said Richberg.

While Richberg tried to take pictures of the white Range Rover, he said the driver of a black Range Rover not involved in the crash drove up, exited the vehicle and ripped off the temporary tag of the white Ranger Rover.

Richberg said that driver then punched him in the back of the head before both drivers fled the area in the black Range Rover, leaving the damaged white Range Rover behind at the scene.

The actor said he fell against his car from the impact of the punch.

“All of a sudden, I feel this blow on the side of my head. I didn’t even know what it was. I saw stars,” said Richberg. “I had my phone in my hand, so what I felt was the whole phone go against my head, so the doctor said that’s probably why it ruptured my eardrum.”

The impact of the crash left the couple’s vehicles with severe damage.

One other victim said he was injured during the hit-and-run, and several other victims were also involved in the collision.

“In so many ways, this is an ‘only in Miami’ story,” said Richberg. “Six cars piled up, Range Rovers racing, just a little assault for a Sunday night.”

If you have any information on this incident, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

