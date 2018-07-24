Lobster mini-season set to begin Wednesday

KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - As fisherman get ready for lobster mini-season, officials want the public to be mindful of the rules.

The season is set to begin at 12:01 a.m., Wednesday through Thursday night.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials said the lobster’s carapace must be larger than three inches, and the measurement must also be made in the water.

Undersized lobsters and egg-bearing lobsters are prohibited.

Officials have also instituted a bag limit: six per person, per day in Monroe County and Biscayne National Park and 12 per person, per day for the rest of the state.

