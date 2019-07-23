Lobster mini-season begins at midnight across South Florida

(WSVN) - South Floridians are getting ready for the highly anticipated lobster mini-season to begin at midnight.

Fishermen are ready to dive for the delicacy over the course of two days.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office warns Keys residents and visitors that they will be patrolling boat ramps, bridges and in the water for illegal catches.

Regular lobster season begins on Aug. 6.

Over 236,000 people were licensed for lobster catching in 2018. Officials expect the number to rise this year.

To review state and local laws in the Florida Keys for lobster catching, click here.

