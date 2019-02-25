PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - One of Florida’s most well-known lobbyists has been arrested on multiple charges of driving under the influence.

Ron Book has been accused of drunk driving and getting into an accident on I-595 near Nob Hill Road in Plantation, just before 1 a.m., Monday.

Florida Highway Patrol said the crash involved a Lamborghini and possibly a second vehicle, but only the Lamborghini remained at the scene.

FHP said troopers responding to the crash “made contact with Book and detected an odor of alcohol and slurred speech.”

Police said Book told them he was driving westbound on I-595 when he was cut off by another driver, but troopers noted that the damage to Book’s car “was not consistent” with his story.

Book then performed a roadside sobriety test, which he failed, officials said.

The lobbyist was then transported to Broward Sheriff’s Office’s DUI Center, where he refused to submit a breath sample.

He has since posted bond and has been released from the Broward County Jail.

