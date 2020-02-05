Livestock owner: Sheep killed by bullet in Southwest Ranches

SOUTHWEST RANCHES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a sheep was found dead inside of a ranch in Southwest Ranches.

Livestock owner Cherokee Reinman said the attack happened overnight at the ranch off Southwest 178th Avenue.

Reinman said her neighbor woke up Wednesday morning to find her 8-year-old sheep dead, and the livestock owner believes the animal’s death was not a random act.

“We want to find out what happened,” she said. “We found her in the trees with a bullet hole — well, what we believe to be a bullet hole. We believe the sheep was just by the fence, and somebody, probably like a kid or a random person, just was being malicious and shot her.”

Upon finding the deceased animal, Reinman called police and her veterinarian to help determine what happened.

According to Reinman, the veterinarian said the sheep’s wounds were consistent with a bullet or possibly an arrow.

However, Davie Police said their investigation proved otherwise.

“Right now, there’s nothing that leads us to believe that this was a gunshot or any type of killing,” Davie Police Lt. Mark Leone said. “There’s no evidence that really pinpoints any certain cause of death.”

For now, Reinman still believes her sheep’s killer is on the run, but until she can get more answers, she will remove her remaining animals until security at the ranch can be improved.

“I feel devastated,” she said. “I’m very upset. I want something to be done.”

Reinman added that her sheep had just given birth and hopes to have her new security system installed soon.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.