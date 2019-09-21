Live wire falls into backyard of NE Miami-Dade home

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A live wire sparked concern for one Northeast Miami-Dade family after it fell into the backyard of their home.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Florida Power and Light crews responded to the scene along the 2100 block of Northeast 198th Terrace at approximately 5:20 p.m., Saturday.

No injuries were reported.

The incident caused some residents to lose power temporarily but all power in the neighborhood is expected to be restored by late Saturday night.

