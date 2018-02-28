MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have removed a live power line that came down outside of a church in Miami Lakes, Wednesday afternoon.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene at the house of worship in the area of Northwest 77th Court and 166th Terrace.

Officials said a transformer near the church blew, causing the power outage.

Crews were able to remove the live wire.

No one was hurt.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.