Live Like Bella Foundation hosts 6th annual ball at InterContinental Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Live Like Bella Foundation hosted its sixth annual Bella’s Ball in downtown Miami.

More than 700 Bella Believers came together at the InterContinental Miami to raise funds for pediatric cancer research, Saturday night.

The Live Like Bella Childhood Cancer Foundation also provides financial assistance for families while their children are undergoing treatment.

Proud to announce our award recipients for our 6th Annual Bella’s Ball!

Bella Believers recipient, Faith Buckner, & Love Like Rayna recipient, Brandon Amador. Some of the bravest & most compassionate children we know. You are our WHY🎗#BellasBall2019 pic.twitter.com/bcGheki46e — Live Like Bella® Childhood Cancer Foundation (@LiveLikeBella) September 15, 2019

Parent Lisa Altarac held back tears as she described how the foundation helped her and her loved ones during a time of crisis.

“They have helped us financially — with our house, with our bills,” said parent Lisa Altarac. “I lost my job when [my daughter] Mia got sick. They have helped us so much. I’m gonna cry. I owe them my life. I really, really do.”

Thankful to have Alex DeArmas as our Emcee along with her special little cohost, Daniela Hoyos! Daniela is both a cancer survivor & was Bella’s best friend. Followed by speeches from our CEO Nicole De Lara Puente & Chairman & Vice Chairman, Raymond & Shannah Rodriguez-Torres. pic.twitter.com/dPoiiaUO13 — Live Like Bella® Childhood Cancer Foundation (@LiveLikeBella) September 15, 2019

Today in Florida anchor Alex de Armas emceed the event.

