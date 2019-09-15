Live Like Bella Foundation hosts 6th annual ball at InterContinental Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Live Like Bella Foundation hosted its sixth annual Bella’s Ball in downtown Miami.
More than 700 Bella Believers came together at the InterContinental Miami to raise funds for pediatric cancer research, Saturday night.
The Live Like Bella Childhood Cancer Foundation also provides financial assistance for families while their children are undergoing treatment.
Parent Lisa Altarac held back tears as she described how the foundation helped her and her loved ones during a time of crisis.
“They have helped us financially — with our house, with our bills,” said parent Lisa Altarac. “I lost my job when [my daughter] Mia got sick. They have helped us so much. I’m gonna cry. I owe them my life. I really, really do.”
Today in Florida anchor Alex de Armas emceed the event.
