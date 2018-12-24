Live feed captures bald eagle hatchlings being born

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WSVN) — A pair of bald eagle hatchlings were born in time for Christmas.

A web cam caught a bald eagle in her nest in Fort Myers with pieces of food and shell bits scattered all around, Monday.

The father brought fresh food to feed the newborns.

The Southwest Florida Eagle Cam captured the moment when one of the eaglets hatched, Sunday.

The newborn pecked its way out of its shell with a bit of help from mama bird.

More than 226,000 people follow the eagles on Facebook.

If you’d like to watch the eaglets, you can watch the feed live here.

