Little Smiles launches Feeding Our Frontline campaign to provide meals for healthcare workers

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - As the coronavirus pandemic continues, several organizations and groups are doing what they can to provide support for those working on the frontlines.

Little Smiles, a non-profit organization in Palm Beach Gardens, is raising funds to provide meals for nurses, doctors and other healthcare workers.

The organization usually provides aid to children “during difficult times,” but has since launched their Feeding Our Frontline campaign to include hospital staff working to fight the spread of the virus.

Little Smiles has previously provided meals to these frontline workers, but given the severity of the coronavirus, they have bumped up their efforts and are “serving nearly six times as many meals as it was this time last year.”

In March alone, the nonprofit provided meals for more than 500 frontline workers at 11 hospitals from the Treasure Coast to Miami.

The organization’s campaign has raised close to $2,000 in less than 24 hours.

A $10 donation will cover the cost of providing a meal for a single nurse, doctor or other healthcare worker. A $300 donation will provide meals for an entire nurses unit.

For those that wish to donate to Little Smiles, you can TEXT GIVESMILES to 44321 or donate online at www.LittleSmilesfl.org.

