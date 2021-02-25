Little Havana’s Azucar Ice Cream supports local Girl Scout troopers with new ice cream combinations

MIAMI (WSVN) - A local ice cream shop is serving up some sweet new combinations.

Azucar Ice Cream in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood is supporting local Girl Scout troops by pairing the popular cookies with their ice cream.

The new combinations include mint-flavored ice cream with Thin Mints crumbled on top, and vanilla-flavored ice cream with Samoa cookie chunks and chocolate drizzled on top.

Azucar Ice Cream is located at 1503 SW 8th St.

