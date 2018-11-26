Little Havana restaurant in North Miami catches fire

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews were working to put out an overnight fire at a restaurant in North Miami.

Firefighters raced to the Little Havana restaurant along Biscayne Boulevard near Northeast 127th Street.

Upon their arrival, smoke could be seen seeping from the roof.

It took crews about an hour to get things under control. Fortunately no one was inside at the time the fire sparked.

Officials are now investigating the cause.

