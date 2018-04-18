Little Havana residents react to change in Cuban leadership

MIAMI (WSVN) - A man who is close to Raul Castro has been selected as the sole candidate to lead Cuba, and 7News spoke with several Little Havana residents about the change.

A new Cuban leader could mean change in the island nation, and while some 7News spoke with at Cafe Versailles are optimistic, others said it would not be enough.

A group of people could be seen tearing and stomping on signs outside of the restaurant, Wednesday. This comes after the next selected leader, 57-year-old Miguel Mario Diaz-Canel Bermudez, was a shoe-in for the election since he was the only candidate on the ballot.

“That’s never happened in Cuba,” said Miguel Saavedra, who is protesting the election. “The election in Cuba, that’s a joke.”

A vote was not done by the Cuban people, but instead, a secret vote was held by the Cuba National Assembly, Wednesday, which ended the 60-year Castro family reign.

Raul Castro said in 2017 that he would step down from his position as president of Cuba. In 2008, Castro replaced his brother, dictator Fidel Castro.

He is now clearing the way for the man he chose to be his second-in-command.

Diaz-Canel is a man who climbed the ranks of the Communist regime and became a favorite to the Castro family.

Some believe that Diaz-Canel will give the people more of the same, but others welcome the change.

“Any change in Cuba is reason to celebrate,” said Cuban-American Christina Ibanez.

Ibanez has plans to go to Havana to visit her family. “Change in governments in Cuba is something that people have been waiting for for 60 years,” she said. “It’s not what we pictured it would be, but history never is.”

However, the group with Saavedra said the only way any real change can happen is through democracy. “That’s it. No more dictators in Cuba,” said one protester.

Although Raul Castro has stepped aside, he will still remain powerful as the chief of Cuba’s Communist Party.

