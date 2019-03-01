MIAMI (WSVN) - A Little Havana ice cream store has infused their ice cream in a unique way.

The Azucar Ice Cream Company has released their latest creation: rum-soaked, flan-flavored ice cream, Friday.

The store, located at 1503 SW 8th St., gave away a free scoop of the latest flavor to the store’s first 1,000 customers.

In February, the store debuted Café Bustelo ice cream.

The flavor is made by soaking Café Bustelo coffee grounds in the ice cream base for 48 hours.

