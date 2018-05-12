MIAMI (WSVN) - The Little Haiti Cultural Complex hosted its second annual Community Health Fair on Saturday.

Dozens of people came together to bring health and longevity awareness to residents. Participants also had an opportunity to work closely with fitness trainers.

The event was organized thanks to several sponsors, including Miami Children’s Hospital and Florida International University.

