Little Haiti community mourns 3 teen soccer team members killed in crash

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami’s Little Haiti community is grieving the loss of three teenage boys who were killed after, police said, they were struck by a car in North Miami as they were preparing to head to a youth soccer game.

Members of the Little Haiti FC Soccer Club were supposed to be taking part in a tournament in Weston this weekend. Instead they’re in mourning.

Saturday evening, the players learned that they would never see three of their teammates.

“They were hurting, crying, showing their love, expressing their love for their teammates,” said the Rev. Mike Davis, a local pastor.

According to North Miami Police, the victims were walking to a bus stop when a driver lost control and hit them outside of a building near Northeast 125th Street and 14th Avenue, early Saturday morning.

The teens were scheduled to play in a tournament later that afternoon.

“The children were walking to the bus stop en route to their soccer game,” said North Miami Police spokesperson Natalie Buissereth.

Police identified them as 17-year-old Richecarde Dumay, 15-year-old Lens Desir and 13-year-old Gedeon Desir.

Loved ones said the teens had promising futures. Dumay was a dual sport athlete at Miami Edison High School, and Lens Desir was also a student athlete at that school.

Father Reginald Jean-Mary, a local pastor, said Gedeon Desir was active in his church community.

“This was a really young man who made a lot of sacrifices, who had a good vision for tomorrow, who had good ideals in life,” he said.

Two of the victims’ families live in Haiti. Friends told 7News their bodies will be taken back to their home country for burial.

The driver of the car involved in the crash was taken to the hospital. As of Sunday night, his condition remained unknown.

The teens’ friends and teammates found out about the wreck from their coach at the park in Little Haiti where they practice.

Now, instead of continuing on in this weekend’s tournament the team has paused play. For them, the pain is still too raw.

“When it involves children, it is very, very touching,” said Davis.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The Haiti Youth Soccer Organization has set up a GoFundMe page to help the victims’ families with expenses. If you would like make a donation, click here.

