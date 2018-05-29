Little girl found wandering NW Miami-Dade reunited with couple claiming to be parents

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A little girl found wandering around a Northwest Miami-Dade community has been reunited with a man and woman who claimed to be her parents, Tuesday night.

The woman arrived at the scene first, followed shortly by a man, police said.

The man was seen quickly moving past the police tape saying, “I am the father.”

“When we reunited the dad with the toddler, she opened her arms and said ‘papi,'” said Miami-Dade Police Detective Lee Cowart.

#Breaking: man who says he’s the father of unattended wandering toddler found hours ago in NW #Miami Dade now w/police. @wsvn #7News pic.twitter.com/HDWZjrVgP4 — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) May 30, 2018

But detectives said their investigation is just beginning.

“We’re changing the mode from finding the parents, to investigating what happened here,” said Cowart.

Late Tuesday night, police still needed to verify that the man and woman are, in fact, the girl’s parents.

The child, thought to be between 2 and 3 years old, was found wandering in a gated community located along the 17800 block of Northwest 59th Avenue, earlier Tuesday afternoon.

A photo sent by a 7News viewer showed the child next to a fire rescue truck.

Neighbors in the community went door-to-door trying to see if somebody knew who she was.

“We’re all a very close community, so everybody really knows everyone,” said one resident. “We were just really surprised, ’cause if we know somebody, we’re obviously gonna help you, but we don’t know her.”

The Florida Department of Children and Families also responded on the scene and is assisting investigators. They believe there was miscommunication between the couple and the child’s baby sitter.

