Little girl found wandering NW Miami-Dade neighborhood

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police are searching for the parents of a little girl seen wandering a Northwest Miami-Dade community.

The girl was found in a gated community located along the 17800 block of Northwest 59th Avenue, Tuesday evening.

A photo sent by a 7News viewer showed the child next to a fire rescue truck.

Police have so far been unsuccessful in locating her family.

