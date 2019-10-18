Little girl dressed up as Princess Tiana shows off dance moves at Disney World

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLA. (WSVN) - A little girl dressed up as a Disney princess showed off her dance moves while paying a visit to Walt Disney World.

Eight-year-old Sydney Russell was celebrating her birthday at the most magical place on Earth when she got a makeover and was transformed into Princess Tiana from “The Princess and the Frog.”

While Sydney and her family were walking around Magic Kingdom, they encountered a band playing a song from the film.

Sydney started dancing, and her dance moves caught the eye of a cast member who escorted her to the front to dance with the band.

The entire ordeal was caught on camera by Sydney’s mom, Tiffany McKinnon Russell, and the video has since gone viral.

Sydney’s family has since started a YouTube page. For more information, click here.

