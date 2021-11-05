HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A little boy was seen dancing and vibing as he headed into surgery.

Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital posted a video showing little Waylen as he danced down the hallway Friday morning.

Hospital staff could also be seen getting feeling the good vibes as they walked alongside Waylen as they played his favorite song, “Watermelon Sugar” by Harry Styles.

