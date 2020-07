SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A young boy had his dream come true when he was made an honorary police officer.

Little Jackson’s birthday wish was to become a police officer, so Miami-dade Police made it come true.

Jackson was given a behind-the-scenes tour of the Kendall station and was made an honorary officer.

Jackson’s birthday wish is to be a Police Officer so our Kendall District officers gave him a behind-the-scenes tour of the station and named him an honorary member of the #MDPD. Happy birthday, Jackson! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/SbWWDPK1Np — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) July 14, 2020

