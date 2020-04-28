List of Miami-Dade and Broward parks reopening with restrictions

(WSVN) - Cities and towns across Miami-Dade and Broward counties have announced which of their parks will reopen after Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez and Broward Mayor Dale Holness signed executive orders to allow them to operate under certain restrictions. Below is a list of parks reopening on Wednesday, unless marked otherwise.

Note: Miami-Dade County-owned parks will reopen starting Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY

Miami Beach – 7 am. to 7 p.m.

Allison Park

Altos del Mar Park

Bandshell Park

Bayshore Park

Belle Isle Park

Buoy Park

Brittany Bay Park

Collins Park

Crespi Park

Fairway Park

Fisher Park

Flamingo Park

Hibiscus Island Park

Lummus Park

Marjory Stoneman Douglas Park

Maurice Gibb Memorial Park

Muss Park

Normandy Isle Park

Normandy Shores Park

North Beach Oceanside Park

North Shore Park

Palm Island Park

Parkview Island Park/Annex

Pine Tree Park

Poinciana Park

Polo Park

SoundScape Park

South Pointe Park

Stillwater Park

Sunset Island II Park

Sunset Lake Park

Tatum Park

Miami Lakes – sunrise to sunset

Picnic Park

Royal Oaks Park

Optimist Park

Homestead – 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Blakey Park

Audubon Park

Mayor Roscoe Warren Municipal Park

James Archer Smith Park

Homestead Sports Complex

Doral – 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Doral Central Park

Downtown Doral Park

Coral Gables – 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (starting Friday, May 1)

Coral Bay Park

Country Club Prado

Ferdinand Park

Fred B. Harnett Ponce Circle Park

Ingraham Park

Jaycee Park

Phillips Park (Senior Hour: Tuesdays & Thursdays; 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.)

Ruth Bryan Owen Waterway Park

Salvadore Park

William H. Kerdyk Jr. and Family Park

BROWARD COUNTY

Parks and natural areas in Broward County will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nature center sites and neighborhood parks will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visitors can also play singles tennis, individual basketball, individual racquetball and handball, and disc golf (as long as CDC guidelines are followed). During this time, the parks’ regular weekend and holiday gate fee will be temporarily suspended.

Coconut Creek

Fern Forest Nature Center (grounds)

Saw Palmetto Natural Area

Hillsboro Pineland Natural Area

Helene Klein Pineland Preserve

Tradewinds Park & Stables

West Creek Pineland Natural Area

Cooper City

Brian Piccolo Sports Park & Velodrome

Coral Springs

Tall Cypress Natural Area

Dania Beach

Boaters Park

Secret Woods Nature Center (grounds)

Davie

Long Key Natural Area (grounds)

South Fork Canoe Launch

Sewell Lock

Pine Island Ridge Natural Area

Tree Tops Park

Vista View Park

Fort Lauderdale

Dillard Green Space

Everglades Holiday Park

Lewis-Chisom Park

Reverend Samuel Delevoe Memorial Park

Sunview Park

Washburn Park

Hollywood

Anne Kolb Nature Center (grounds)

T.Y. (Topeekeegee Yugnee) Park

West Lake Park

Miramar

Miramar Pineland

Snake Warrior’s Island Natural Area

Oakland Park

Easterlin Park

Plantation

Plantation Heritage Park

Pompano Beach

Crystal Lake Sand Pine Scrub

Highlands Scrub Natural Area

Sunrise

Markham Park (Mountain biking will be open to current passholders only.)

Tamarac

Woodmont Natural Area

This list will be updated as more cities announce reopenings.

All parks must follow the county’s rules, which include social distancing, gatherings of no more than 10 people and no-contact sports.

Activities permitted at parks include walking, jogging, hiking, cycling, skating and sports skill practice like soccer and basketball.

