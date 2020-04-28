List of Miami-Dade and Broward parks reopening with restrictions

(WSVN) - Cities and towns across Miami-Dade and Broward counties have announced which of their parks will reopen after Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez and Broward Mayor Dale Holness signed executive orders to allow them to operate under certain restrictions. Below is a list of parks reopening on Wednesday, unless marked otherwise.
Note: Miami-Dade County-owned parks will reopen starting Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Miami Beach – 7 am. to 7 p.m.
- Allison Park
- Altos del Mar Park
- Bandshell Park
- Bayshore Park
- Belle Isle Park
- Buoy Park
- Brittany Bay Park
- Collins Park
- Crespi Park
- Fairway Park
- Fisher Park
- Flamingo Park
- Hibiscus Island Park
- Lummus Park
- Marjory Stoneman Douglas Park
- Maurice Gibb Memorial Park
- Muss Park
- Normandy Isle Park
- Normandy Shores Park
- North Beach Oceanside Park
- North Shore Park
- Palm Island Park
- Parkview Island Park/Annex
- Pine Tree Park
- Poinciana Park
- Polo Park
- SoundScape Park
- South Pointe Park
- Stillwater Park
- Sunset Island II Park
- Sunset Lake Park
- Tatum Park
Miami Lakes – sunrise to sunset
- Picnic Park
- Royal Oaks Park
- Optimist Park
Homestead – 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Blakey Park
- Audubon Park
- Mayor Roscoe Warren Municipal Park
- James Archer Smith Park
- Homestead Sports Complex
Doral – 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Doral Central Park
- Downtown Doral Park
Coral Gables – 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (starting Friday, May 1)
- Coral Bay Park
- Country Club Prado
- Ferdinand Park
- Fred B. Harnett Ponce Circle Park
- Ingraham Park
- Jaycee Park
- Phillips Park (Senior Hour: Tuesdays & Thursdays; 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.)
- Ruth Bryan Owen Waterway Park
- Salvadore Park
- William H. Kerdyk Jr. and Family Park
Parks and natural areas in Broward County will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nature center sites and neighborhood parks will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visitors can also play singles tennis, individual basketball, individual racquetball and handball, and disc golf (as long as CDC guidelines are followed). During this time, the parks’ regular weekend and holiday gate fee will be temporarily suspended.
Coconut Creek
- Fern Forest Nature Center (grounds)
- Saw Palmetto Natural Area
- Hillsboro Pineland Natural Area
- Helene Klein Pineland Preserve
- Tradewinds Park & Stables
- West Creek Pineland Natural Area
Cooper City
- Brian Piccolo Sports Park & Velodrome
Coral Springs
- Tall Cypress Natural Area
Dania Beach
- Boaters Park
- Secret Woods Nature Center (grounds)
Davie
- Long Key Natural Area (grounds)
- South Fork Canoe Launch
- Sewell Lock
- Pine Island Ridge Natural Area
- Tree Tops Park
- Vista View Park
Fort Lauderdale
- Dillard Green Space
- Everglades Holiday Park
- Lewis-Chisom Park
- Reverend Samuel Delevoe Memorial Park
- Sunview Park
- Washburn Park
Hollywood
- Anne Kolb Nature Center (grounds)
- T.Y. (Topeekeegee Yugnee) Park
- West Lake Park
Miramar
- Miramar Pineland
- Snake Warrior’s Island Natural Area
Oakland Park
- Easterlin Park
Plantation
- Plantation Heritage Park
Pompano Beach
- Crystal Lake Sand Pine Scrub
- Highlands Scrub Natural Area
Sunrise
- Markham Park (Mountain biking will be open to current passholders only.)
Tamarac
- Woodmont Natural Area
This list will be updated as more cities announce reopenings.
All parks must follow the county’s rules, which include social distancing, gatherings of no more than 10 people and no-contact sports.
Activities permitted at parks include walking, jogging, hiking, cycling, skating and sports skill practice like soccer and basketball.
