List of local March for Our Lives rallies in South Florida

(WSVN) - A host of sibling marches will be taking place across the country in conjunction with the main march in Washington DC. Below is a list of the marches taking place in South Florida.

Broward County

Parkland – 10 a.m.

Pine Trails Park

10555 Trails End

Pine Trails Park 10555 Trails End Fort Lauderdale – 9 a.m.

Location: TBA

Location: TBA North Lauderdale – 10:30 a.m.

North Lauderdale CIty Hall

701 SW 71 Avenue

North Lauderdale CIty Hall 701 SW 71 Avenue Pembroke Pines – 10 a.m.

Pembroke Pines Civic City Center

601 SW City Center Way

Pembroke Pines Civic City Center 601 SW City Center Way Weston – 9 a.m.

Location: TBA

Miami-Dade County

Miami Lakes – 10 a.m.

Location: TBA

Location: TBA Miami Beach – 10 a.m.

Miami Beach Senior High School

2231 Prairie Ave

Miami Beach Senior High School 2231 Prairie Ave Doral – 10 a.m.

Downtown Doral Park

8395 NW 53 Street

Downtown Doral Park 8395 NW 53 Street Kendall – 11 a.m.

Tropical Park

7900 SW 40 St

Monroe County

Marathon – 12 p.m.

Marathon High School

350 Sombrero Beach Blvd

Marathon High School 350 Sombrero Beach Blvd Key West – 1 p.m.

Southernmost Beach

1405 Duval St

For a full list of events, click here.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.