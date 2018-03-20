List of local March for Our Lives rallies in South Florida

(WSVN) - A host of sibling marches will be taking place across the country in conjunction with the main march in Washington DC. Below is a list of the marches taking place in South Florida.
Broward County
- Parkland – 10 a.m.
Pine Trails Park
10555 Trails End
- Fort Lauderdale – 9 a.m.
Location: TBA
- North Lauderdale – 10:30 a.m.
North Lauderdale CIty Hall
701 SW 71 Avenue
- Pembroke Pines – 10 a.m.
Pembroke Pines Civic City Center
601 SW City Center Way
- Weston – 9 a.m.
Location: TBA
Miami-Dade County
- Miami Lakes – 10 a.m.
Location: TBA
- Miami Beach – 10 a.m.
Miami Beach Senior High School
2231 Prairie Ave
- Doral – 10 a.m.
Downtown Doral Park
8395 NW 53 Street
- Kendall – 11 a.m.
Tropical Park
7900 SW 40 St
Monroe County
- Marathon – 12 p.m.
Marathon High School
350 Sombrero Beach Blvd
- Key West – 1 p.m.
Southernmost Beach
1405 Duval St
