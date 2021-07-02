(WSVN) - Independence Day lands on a Sunday this year and cities across South Florida are hosting events.

Here is a list of Fourth of July events taking place in Miami-Dade and Broward on Sunday.

Miami-Dade County

Homestead : The City of Homestead will host the July 4th Drive-In Celebration on Sunday, July 4 at Homestead-Miami Speedway, located at 1 Ralph Sanchez Speedway Blvd. Parking opens at 7 p.m. and the fireworks show starts at 9 p.m. Guests are encouraged to pack dinner, snacks and drinks.

Key Biscayne : The 62nd Annual Key Biscayne 4th of July Parade will go down Crandon Blvd from Harbor Drive to West Wood Drive, starting at 11 a.m. The Key Biscayne fireworks have been canceled.

A family-friendly event that includes food trucks, an LED wall screen, the Sound Wave Entertainment Vehicle and fireworks will take place from 7 p.m. through 10 p.m. at Miami Lakes Picnic Park West, 15151 NW 82nd Ave. General admission is free and guests can register in advance here. Miami Springs: A fireworks show will be held at Miami Springs Golf and Country Club, 650 Curtiss Parkway, at 8 p.m. on July 4. Admission is free.

Broward County

Deerfield Beach : The City of Deerfield Beach Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting a Fourth of July Drive-in Fireworks display on Sunday, July 4th at Quiet Waters Park (401 Powerline Rd.). Deerfield Beach Residents will have early access into Quiet Waters park through the Powerline Road entrance starting at 3:00 p.m., proof of residency needed. Non-residents will have access to the park beginning at 5:00 p.m., through the Powerline Road entrance. Guests are encouraged to bring their own food and drinks. There will be no vendors or entertainment on-site.

: The city will host an event on Sunday, July 4 at Mullins Park, located at 10000 Ben Geiger Dr. Personal fireworks, alcoholic beverages and pets are not permitted. The event begins at 5 p.m. and admission is free. Food trucks will be on-site for guests to purchase refreshments. For more information, please call 954-345-2200. Margate : The City of Margate will host a Fourth of July event that is free and open to the public. At 9 a.m., a parade will take place. Following the parade, the MCRA will provide refreshments and fun obstacle courses for eventgoers to enjoy. From 1-5 p.m., Calypso Cove Aquatic Facility, located at 6200 Royal Palm Boulevard, will host a Fourth of July Pool Party. Admission is $4 for Margate residents and $7 for non-residents. Starting at 5 p.m., families can enjoy various food trucks and inflatable obstacle courses at the northwest corner of Margate Boulevard and State Road 7. Fireworks will begin at 9 p.m.

All are welcome to celebrate our nation’s 245th birthday on Hollywood Beach at the annual Star-Spangled Spectacular 4th of July Celebration. The event will feature entertainment beginning at 5:00 p.m., a special recognition of a local NFL star at 6:30 p.m. and a fireworks display beginning at 9:00 p.m. The event will take place at Hollywood Beach Theater, 200 Johnson St. and the Broadwalk. Miramar: The City of Miramar will host a July 4th concert at 6:00 p.m., followed by fireworks starting at approximately 9:30 p.m. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and no entry will be allowed after 8:00 p.m. The event will feature a live concert with performers like Taylor Dayne, Morgan Heritage and Latin Band and Timbalive at Miramar Regional Park, 16801 Miramar Parkway.

The city is inviting Pembroke Pines residents for an Independence Day family picnic and fireworks display at the Pines Recreation Center Festival Grounds, 7400 Pines Blvd., on Sunday, July 4. The picnic grounds will open at 7 p.m. with a fireworks show at 9 p.m. Tickets will need to be picked up in person before the event. Residents must bring a current driver’s license (which lists the Pembroke Pines home address) and one proof of residency. Tickets can be picked up at Pembroke Lakes Tennis Center, 10500 Taft St., and the Charles F. Dodge City Center, 601 City Center Way. There will not be any concessions stands or food trucks at the event so residents are encouraged to bring their own food and drinks. Sunrise: Themed floats and marching units will travel west along Sunset Strip from Northwest 12th Street to City Park, 6600 Sunset Strip, for the Parade of Stars & Family Fun Day from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, July 4. At the park, there will be free refreshments and a children’s fun zone. Afternoon and evening activities move outdoors at the BB&T Center, One Panther Parkway, from 3:45 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. with a children’s fun zone and food and beverage vendors. A fireworks display will start at 9 p.m. Parking and admission are free. Call the city of Sunrise Leisure Services Department at 954-747-4600 for more information.

