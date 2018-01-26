Lion Guard exhibit to open at Miami Children’s Museum

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Children’s Museum has launched their first museum exhibit based on a Disney Junior series.

“The Lion Guard” exhibit at the museum will feature the characters from Disney Junior’s hit show.

It follows the adventures of Kion, the second-born cub of Simba and Nala, as he and his diverse group of friends unite to protect the circle of life.

The exhibit will be open to the public starting Saturday and will run for six months.

