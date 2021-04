(WSVN) - Lion Country Safari has celebrated a new addition to their family.

The park welcomed a newborn plains zebra over the weekend. It’s the first foal born to the herd this year.

The baby is spending time with its mother and is visible to guests from their cars.

Lion Country Safari is home to the largest zebra herd on record in the U.S.

