Lion Country Safari welcomes first pair of African lion cubs in 20 years

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida safari park brought new meaning to the phrase the “Roaring ’20s.”

Lion Country Safari near West Palm Beach introduced two new lion cubs on New Year’s Day.

The siblings, Atlas and Mara, were born in November.

They are the first African lion cubs to be born at the attraction in 20 years.

They will become part of the park’s safari in about two weeks.

