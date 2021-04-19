Line of strong thunderstorms moving across parts of Miami-Dade

(WSVN) - Parts of South Florida will likely see inclement weather overnight as a line of strong thunderstorms moves across the region, meteorologists said.

A special weather statement has been issued for yellow area until 10:45 pm for the potential of small hail, funnel clouds, and gusty winds to 50 mph. pic.twitter.com/boEwCH4nUJ — Phil Ferro (@PhilFerro7) April 20, 2021

The National Weather Service is tracking the storms along a line that extends from the Everglades to the Redlands and near Florida City, Monday night.

The storms are moving northeast at 25 miles per hour.

Meteorologists said small hail, funnel clouds, and wind gusts of up to 50 mph are possible.

Homestead to Kendall – A strong storm impacting the are for the next 30 minutes. Possible funnel clouds and gusty winds to 50 mph. Stay safe . #flwx pic.twitter.com/BK9yoZathM — Phil Ferro (@PhilFerro7) April 20, 2021

The municipalities impacted include:

Miami

Hialeah

Homestead

Coral Gables

Key Biscayne

South Miami

Kendall

Doral

Pinecrest

Miami Springs

Sweetwater

Florida City

West Miami

Medley

Westchester

