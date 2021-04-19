Line of strong thunderstorms moving across parts of Miami-Dade

|

(WSVN) - Parts of South Florida will likely see inclement weather overnight as a line of strong thunderstorms moves across the region, meteorologists said.

The National Weather Service is tracking the storms along a line that extends from the Everglades to the Redlands and near Florida City, Monday night.

The storms are moving northeast at 25 miles per hour.

Meteorologists said small hail, funnel clouds, and wind gusts of up to 50 mph are possible.

The municipalities impacted include:

  • Miami
  • Hialeah
  • Homestead
  • Coral Gables
  • Key Biscayne
  • South Miami
  • Homestead
  • Kendall
  • Doral
  • Pinecrest
  • Miami Springs
  • Sweetwater
  • Florida City
  • West Miami
  • Medley
  • Westchester

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending