EL PORTAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Seven people were injured after a car struck a limousine, causing the larger vehicle to hit a house in the Village of El Portal, officials said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the crash along Northeast Second Avenue and 90th Street, near Miami Shores, just after 2:15 p.m., Saturday.

Paramedics took five of the seven victims to area hospitals. One of them was transported to Ryder Trauma Center in unknown condition.

The other two victims suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

The extent of the damage to the house is unknown at this time.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

