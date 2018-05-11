Limited boil water order in effect for Coral Springs residents

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A limited boil water order is in effect for some Coral Springs residents.

According to the city’s Twitter, there is a water boil alert for all Royal Utility customers for the next 48 to 72 hours, or until further notice.

#WaterBoilAlert for all Royal Utility customers for the next 48 to 72 hours or until further notice. Affected areas are limited to Coventry, Coral Trace, Carriage Pointe, Ramblewood East, The Royal Eagle Plaza and Riverside Square Commercial Plaza. #CoralSprings pic.twitter.com/YHmLFmsH3y — Coral Springs, FL (@CoralSpringsFL) May 11, 2018

The affected areas are as listed, according to the city:

Coventry

Coral Trace

Carriage Pointe

Ramblewood East

The Royal Eagle Plaza

Riverside Square Commercial Plaza

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.