Limited boil water order in effect for Coral Springs residents

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A limited boil water order is in effect for some Coral Springs residents.
According to the city’s Twitter, there is a water boil alert for all Royal Utility customers for the next 48 to 72 hours, or until further notice.
The affected areas are as listed, according to the city:
- Coventry
- Coral Trace
- Carriage Pointe
- Ramblewood East
- The Royal Eagle Plaza
- Riverside Square Commercial Plaza
