Lights in the skies over South Florida caused by SpaceX launch

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WSVN/AP) — Numerous people have reported seeing lights in the sky shortly before 6 a.m. Friday morning. No, these were not caused by aliens or UFOs, but by a Falcon 9 rocket that had blasted off from Cape Canaveral at 5:42 a.m.

The rocket, operated by Elon Musk’s SpaceX corporation, was contracted to haul nearly 6,000 pounds of cargo for NASA to the International Space Station.

SpaceX’s Jessica Jensen described the high-altitude plume to the Associated Press as it illuminated against the dark sky, as “the space jellyfish that’s coming down after us.”

“I was going to say breathtaking, but maybe awakening might be a better word,” said NASA’s space station program manager, Kirk Shireman.

The Dragon capsule portion of the rocket is expected to dock with the space station on Monday.

