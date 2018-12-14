Lights, dazzling displays set to take center stage at 2018 Winterfest Boat Parade

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - We’re just one day away from the greatest show on H2O — the Winterfest Boat Parade — and this year’s festivities will have revelers going back in time.

This will be the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino’s 47th annual boat parade.

“I can’t tell you how excited we are about this theme,” said Winterfest President and CEO, Lisa Scott-Founds. “We have some unusual things this year. We’re leading the parade with the Seabreacher from NSU, which is a really cool shark, and then we’ve got Heart Homes doing the fireworks for 12 miles … we’ve go bands on barges – we’ve never one that before.”

This year’s theme is “The Best of the 80’s.

“Really, the ’80s, it kind of defined a decade. We had MTV, which really brought out all that musical elements for everybody to really enjoy,” said Scott-Founds.

It’s only fitting that this year’s grand marshal is Huey Lewis from the Grammy-winning band Huey Lewis and the News.

“Huey was the very first act that we had at the Hard Rock when we opened 15 years ago,” said Seminole Hard Rock spokesperson Susan Renneisen, “and now 15 years later, he’s back representing us on the [Intracoastal] Waterway.”

7News’s own Vivian Gonzalez was on scene at the Riverside Hotel, speaking with the people who make it all possible.

“We are just so proud to be the host hotel of the Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade. It’s going to be smashing!” said Heiko Bobrikow, the Riverside Hotel’s General Manager. “As you know, we are always responsible for the VIP viewing area, which is right next to the hotel, at the Stranahan House at Laura Ward Park.”

“We are becoming again, party central, right here on Las Olas Boulevard,” added Bobrikow, “On the river patio, you have first dibs on where the parade actually starts.”

There are many more viewing areas along the parade route, but for the best seats on land, people can head to the Ford Grandstand viewing area, located at the Hugh Taylor Birch State Park, at 3109 E Sunrise Blvd.

At the Grandstands, there will be a culinary courtyard presented by Stella Artois, interactive games for the kids, the opportunity to take pictures with Santa and live entertainment by the Big City Dogs.

The fun begins Saturday at 3:30 p.m., when the gates open to the public. The parade kicks off at 6:30 p.m. with yachts and boats big and small, lit up and decked out with decorations.

Renneisen said the night’s festivities will include musical performances.

“We also have the Shane Duncan Band, and we have a 10-piece band that’s going to be on the South Florida Sinus and Allergy Center’s boat,” said Renneisen. “That is really going to rock the shore.”

People are advised to head to their designated watching areas early, as traffic patterns will be changing due to bridge closures.

The 12-mile parade route begins along the New River and travels east to the Intracoastal Waterway in Fort Lauderdale, then heads North to Lake Santa Barbara in Pompano Beach.

The New River will be closing to boat traffic, except parade vessels, at 2:30 p.m. The Intracoastal Waterway will close at 5:20 p.m. from Port Everglades to Oakland Park Bridge South, and North of Oakland Park Bridge to lake Santa Barbara will be closed starting at 6:20 p.m.

Bridge closures for vehicular traffic along Seventh Avenue, Andrews Avenue and Third Avenue will begin at 6 p.m. and will open back up at 8:30 p.m.

The Las Olas Boulevard bridge will be going up at 7 p.m., Sunrise Boulevard at 7:30 p.m., Oakland Park Boulevard at 8 p.m. and Commercial Boulevard at 8:30 p.m.

Those hopping on the Brightline train to see the votes can receive a 25 percent discount by entering the code “PARADE18.”

For more information on everything you need to know about the parade or where you can buy tickets, click here.

